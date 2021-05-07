COVID-19: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa announces complete lockdown from May 10-24; check out the guidelines

Amid the massive rise in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced the imposition of a complete lockdown from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24 in the state. He also said that the corona curfew was not successful in Karnataka.

During the complete lockdown, Yediyurappa said that all hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed. Eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops can operate from 6 am to 10 am, he said.

Asserting that not even a single person will be allowed after 10 am on the streets, the Chief Minister added that he has suggested the police officers to take stringent action against those violating the guidelines.

"We have decided this after looking at the death toll and increasing number of cases," Yediyurappa said. "It's a temporary decision of lockdown, I request migrant labourers to not leave," he added.