COVID-19: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa announces complete lockdown from May 10-24; check out the guidelines

Amid the massive rise in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced the imposition of a complete lockdown from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24 in the state. He also said that the corona curfew was not successful in Karnataka.
During the complete lockdown, Yediyurappa said that all hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed. Eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops can operate from 6 am to 10 am, he said.
Asserting that not even a single person will be allowed after 10 am on the streets, the Chief Minister added that he has suggested the police officers to take stringent action against those violating the guidelines.
"We have decided this after looking at the death toll and increasing number of cases," Yediyurappa said. "It's a temporary decision of lockdown, I request migrant labourers to not leave," he added.
Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa had said that a lockdown to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases is inevitable if people do not cooperate.
"People are not following the curfew properly. They are not abiding by our warnings. Hence, lockdown could be inevitable," he told reporters near Annamma Devi Temple in Bengaluru ahead of a crucial meeting in view of the alarming rise in coronavirus cases.
Regarding the oxygen crisis, Yediyurappa had said he has been trying to resolve the issue honestly.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday informed that the government has decided to cap the price of CT-Scan and Digital X-Ray in hospitals and labs.
"Since CT- Scan or X-Ray is becoming increasingly necessary to detect COVID-19 infection, the state government has decided to cap the price of CT-Scan and Digital X-Ray in private hospitals and labs at Rs 1,500 and Rs 250 respectively," the Health Minister tweeted.
