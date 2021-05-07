COVID-19: Goa CM Pramod Sawant announces curfew from May 9-23; check out the guidelines

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday announced the imposition of a state-level curfew from May 9 to May 23.
During the curfew, stores selling essential items, including grocery stores will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 1 pm, he said. Medical stores will also be functional, and restaurant kitchens will be allowed to stay open from 7 am to 7 pm during the curfew period.
"A detailed order will be issued by the respective District Collectors on Saturday evening," Sawant said.
The CM added that the COVID-19 positivity rate and death rate is increasing in Goa. "There is no shortage of oxygen and medicines in the state. A detailed order regarding the state-level curfew will be released by 4 pm tomorrow," he added.
On Thursday, Sawant had said that the Goa government is "positively thinking" about imposing a lockdown. "Many (MLAs) are of the opinion that we should consider a lockdown. Our restrictions which are in place right now are more severe than the last lockdown. But anyhow, we will consider what everyone said," Sawant said.
Sawant's remarks had come after the Bombay High Court on Thursday had directed the Goa government to impose restrictions on visitors arriving in the state from May 10.
The court also sought detailed information about the government's COVID management mechanism.
Over the last few days, several village panchayats as well as both ruling and opposition MLAs have imposed self-styled lockdowns in their respective jurisdictions in wake of the record number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
