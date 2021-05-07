COVID-19: Goa CM Pramod Sawant announces curfew from May 9-23; check out the guidelines

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday announced the imposition of a state-level curfew from May 9 to May 23.

During the curfew, stores selling essential items, including grocery stores will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 1 pm, he said. Medical stores will also be functional, and restaurant kitchens will be allowed to stay open from 7 am to 7 pm during the curfew period.

"A detailed order will be issued by the respective District Collectors on Saturday evening," Sawant said.

The CM added that the COVID-19 positivity rate and death rate is increasing in Goa. "There is no shortage of oxygen and medicines in the state. A detailed order regarding the state-level curfew will be released by 4 pm tomorrow," he added.