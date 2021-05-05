Maharashtra records 57,640 new COVID-19 cases, 920 deaths; active cases at 6,41,569

Maharashtra is continuing to see a dip in its daily COVID-19 numbers. The state recorded 57,640 new cases on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 6,41,569. Besides, 920 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 72,662.
57,006 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 41,64,098. The recovery rate in the state stands at 85.32%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.
Currently, 38,52,501 people are in home quarantine and 32,174 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 10,292 new cases on Wednesday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 9116 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 13490 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 4072 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2664, Latur circle 3874, Akola circle 5898, and Nagpur circle recorded 8234 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday has said 11 districts in the Maharashtra are showing a decline in COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. According to Union Health Secretary Lav Agarwal, these 11 districts are Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Latur, Aurangabad, Bhandara, Mumbai Suburban, Nanded, Gondia, Dhule, and Nandurbar.
