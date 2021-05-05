Maharashtra records 57,640 new COVID-19 cases, 920 deaths; active cases at 6,41,569

Maharashtra is continuing to see a dip in its daily COVID-19 numbers. The state recorded 57,640 new cases on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 6,41,569. Besides, 920 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 72,662.

57,006 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 41,64,098. The recovery rate in the state stands at 85.32%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.

Currently, 38,52,501 people are in home quarantine and 32,174 people are in institutional quarantine.