Maharashtra records 51,880 new COVID-19 cases, 891 deaths; 15 districts shows decline in infections

Maharashtra is continuing to see a dip in its daily COVID-19 numbers. The state recorded 51,880 new cases on Tuesday, taking the number of active cases to 6,41,910. Besides, 891 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 71,742.
65,934 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 41,07,092. The recovery rate in the state stands at 85.16%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.
Currently, 39,36,323 people are in home quarantine and 30,356 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 7,436 new cases on Tuesday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 8414 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 12,153 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 4061 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2041, Latur circle 3753, Akola circle 5525, and Nagpur circle recorded 8497 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said 15 districts, including Mumbai and Thane, are showing a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, but other districts are still exhibiting an upward trend in the state.
He said COVID-19 cases are declining daily in 15 districts - Mumbai, Dhule, Nanded, Bhandara, Thane, Nashik, Latur, Nandurbar, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati, Raigad, Osmabanad, Chandrapur and Gondia. However, COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in around 20 districts, including Sangli, Satara, Buldhana and Kolhapur, and our target is to reduce them, Tope added.
