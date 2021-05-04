Maharashtra records 51,880 new COVID-19 cases, 891 deaths; 15 districts shows decline in infections

Maharashtra is continuing to see a dip in its daily COVID-19 numbers. The state recorded 51,880 new cases on Tuesday, taking the number of active cases to 6,41,910. Besides, 891 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 71,742.

65,934 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 41,07,092. The recovery rate in the state stands at 85.16%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.

Currently, 39,36,323 people are in home quarantine and 30,356 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 7,436 new cases on Tuesday.