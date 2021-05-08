Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope hints at extension of lockdown till May 31

The Maharashtra Government is likely to extend the lockdown with stringent curbs beyond May 15 for a few days as the daily COVID 19 cases are still 50,000 plus, announced Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Amid the second wave, the Maharashtra government had imposed a lockdown from April 22 to May 1. It was extended to May 15 to break the virus chain. Tope asserted that the Coronavirus crisis is still not over as there has been projection of a third wave.

The existing strict restrictions under the BreaktheChain order are expected to continue till May 31 across Maharashtra. Already districts, which are witnessing rise on COVID 18 infection and deaths, have announced total lockdown to break the virus chain. The state cabinet will take a decision.

“If the strict restrictions will be lifted then the situation may get out of hand once again. The government is geared up to tackle the third wave and is in the midst of ramping up the bed capacity, availability of Remdesivir and other medical facilities and also to achieve self-sufficiency in oxygen through Mission Oxygen. The government is also increasing the pace of vaccination,” said Tope.