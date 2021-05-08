Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks Centre's help for better implementation of COVID-19 vaccination drive for 18-44 age group

In a letter to Prime Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister asked for a separate app developed by the states or a CoWin App for each state developed and assigned by the Union government to ensure better interface and experience for the citizens who are keen to take the vaccine shot.

"The vaccination drive in Maharashtra has been one of the fastest and most efficient in the country with every stock of vaccine that the Union government has kindly supplied to the state at various times in the past few months. Likewise, we plan to open up vaccination for age groups 18-44 via the states' procurement," said the Chef Minister.

Witnessing sudden surge of the number of citizens wanting to register nationally, there is a fear about the app malfunctioning or crashing, as it did on day 1 of registrations for the said age group.