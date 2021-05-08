Maharashtra vaccinates 3.63 lakh on May 7; tally crosses 1.76 crore

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 8 crossed the 1.76 crore mark.

As per the data released by the health ministry, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on May 8, inoculated 1,76,17,719 people.

On May 7, Maharashtra vaccinated 3,63,765 beneficiaries.

According to data released by the government, the state has administered the second dose of vaccine to 32,34,269 people.

Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 1,76,17,719 inoculations followed by Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh with 1,38,41,990, 1,36,06,684 and 1,34,70,982 doses respectivelly.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is continuing to see a decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state is showing early signs of plateauing. On Friday, the state recorded 54,022 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,54,788. Besides, 898 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 74,413.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 8335 new cases on Friday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 8081 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 13890 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 5110 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2679, Latur circle 3379, Akola circle 4632, and Nagpur circle recorded 7916 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.