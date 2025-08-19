Maharashtra Rains: Panvel Shifts 185 Residents From Flood-Prone Areas Amid Heavy Rainfall Alert

Panvel, August 18: Amid continuous heavy rainfall, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has shifted around 185 residents from flood-prone settlements.

Those shifted includes Kolivada Bharat Nagar slum and Patel Mohalla to safer shelters such as Kolivada School and Urdu Primary School.

The civic body has informed of providing food, drinking water, and health services to all relocated citizens.

The move comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Raigad district on August 19, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. In response, PMC has placed its emergency response system on high alert.

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale has directed all departments to remain fully equipped and vigilant, with special attention to waterlogging-prone areas. Around 20 heavy-duty pumps have been deployed in Kalamboli to drain excess water.

On-Ground Inspections

On Monday, the Commissioner, along with Transport Manager Kailas Gawde, personally inspected waterlogged areas near Banthia School and in Kalamboli. Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke, Assistant Commissioner Subodh Thanekar, and ward officers also inspected riverbanks and low-lying zones.

Coordination Among Departments

The Disaster Management Department reported that the Gadhi River water level is currently at 3.75 meters, below the 6-meter warning mark, but continuous monitoring is underway.

Authorities have appealed to citizens not to take shelter in unsafe buildings or under trees and hoardings during heavy rains. “The corporation is fully prepared to safeguard residents, and there is no need to panic,” Commissioner Chitale assured.

Commissioner’s Assurance

Additional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have instructed all civic departments to work in close coordination and remain on ‘alert mode’ until weather conditions stabilize.