Maharashtra rains: IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and several other districts for next 5 days

Maharashtra rains: IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and several other districts for next 5 days

Thunderstorms in Raigadh and heavy rain expected in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: IMD issues yellow alert for city and adjoining Thane, Palghar and Raigadh. | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Wednesday in several Maharashtra areas, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Ratnagiri, Nashik and other districts for the next five days.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, the state capital is likely to have moderate rainfall on September 7 and 8.

Apart from this, heavy rainfall in isolated places will be observed on September 9, 10, September 11.

Palghar will observe a similar kind of weather as Mumbai. Thane will observe thunderstorms on September 8 while Raigadh will face thunderstorms on September 7 and 8 and heavy rainfall between September 9 to 11.

The yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Mumbai Rains: '5 pm and it's dark already', Twitterati react over sudden weather change
