Mumbai Rains: '5 pm and it's dark already', Twitterati react over sudden weather change

Is it 5 pm or 10 pm? (Mumbai City)

After a hot long scorching day, what could be of more relief to Mumbaikars than rains. Though completely unpredictable, a sudden change in weather was seen today at 5 pm. The sky turned completely dark and it seems that it is already late night. Thunder, lightning and rain followed next.

The weather reminded of hot chai and pakodas, and the climate is indeed refreshing.

Read the reactions of Mumbaikars below:

#bengalururains have reached #Mumbai !



Such heavy rainfall and thundering suddenly after a hot and humid afternoon. #mumbairain is unpredictable



The weather here is so messed up 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Modern आचार्य 🚩 (@modernacharya) September 7, 2022

Ye achanak se #bengalururains yaha Mumbai aagayi hai #mumbairains after a hot week with scorching heat



Gives us Mumbaikars relief but such heavy rain and thundering suddenly will surely hamper the evening for many



Unpredictable weather hai #Mumbai ka



Just like it's politics 😂 — Siddhant Dubey (@Siddhantdubey46) September 7, 2022

#mumbairain #MumbaiRains

After a bright hot sunny day sudden dark n heavy thunderstorms in Mumbai.. pic.twitter.com/LXItPtuHsQ — Vaibhav (@vrushv14) September 7, 2022