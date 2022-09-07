e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMumbai Rains: '5 pm and it's dark already', Twitterati react over sudden weather change

Mumbai Rains: '5 pm and it's dark already', Twitterati react over sudden weather change

There was a sudden change in Mumbai's weather, from hot and gloomy to thunder, lightning, and darkness. Check out Mumbaikars' reactions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Is it 5 pm or 10 pm? (Mumbai City) |

After a hot long scorching day, what could be of more relief to Mumbaikars than rains. Though completely unpredictable, a sudden change in weather was seen today at 5 pm. The sky turned completely dark and it seems that it is already late night. Thunder, lightning and rain followed next.

The weather reminded of hot chai and pakodas, and the climate is indeed refreshing.

Read the reactions of Mumbaikars below:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains: '5 pm and it's dark already', Twitterati react over sudden weather change

Mumbai Rains: '5 pm and it's dark already', Twitterati react over sudden weather change

UNICEF officer and former Tata employee Sohini Roychowdhury shares emotional note on Cyrus Mistry

UNICEF officer and former Tata employee Sohini Roychowdhury shares emotional note on Cyrus Mistry

Who is Triparna Chakraborty? Here's all you need to know about West Bengal based ‘Sleep Champion'

Who is Triparna Chakraborty? Here's all you need to know about West Bengal based ‘Sleep Champion'

Whale shark swimming in space? Here's the truth behind viral video

Whale shark swimming in space? Here's the truth behind viral video

Watch: After Bhuban Badyakar's 'Kacha Badam,' THIS namkeen seller from Bhopal goes viral for his...

Watch: After Bhuban Badyakar's 'Kacha Badam,' THIS namkeen seller from Bhopal goes viral for his...