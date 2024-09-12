Maharashtra: Railways Introduce 2 Special Trains Between Panvel-Madgaon; Check Details Inside | Representational Image

AravalThe details are as under:

Madgaon-Panvel- Madgaon special (2 services)

01428 special will leave Madgaon at 09.30 hrs on 15.9.2024 and arrive Panvel at 22.15 hrs same day.

01427 special will leave Panvel at 23.45 hrs on 15.9.2024 and arrive Madgaon at 11.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

Composition: One AC-2Tier, Three AC-3Tier, Two AC-3Tier Economy, Eight Sleeper class, Five General Second Class ( including 1 Guard’s brake van) and One Generator Car.

Reservation: Bookings for Special Train no 01428/01427 on special charges will open on 10.09.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed halts and timings please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

General Second Class coaches will run as unreserved coaches and tickets for the same can be booked through UTS with normal charges for unreserved accommodation as applicable for superfast Mail/Exp trains.