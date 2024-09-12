 Maharashtra: Railways Introduce 2 Special Trains Between Panvel-Madgaon; Check Details Inside
Maharashtra: Railways Introduce 2 Special Trains Between Panvel-Madgaon; Check Details Inside

In response to passenger demand, Railways have decided to run 2 Special Trains between Panvel and Madgaon to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Kamal Mishra Updated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:57 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Railways Introduce 2 Special Trains Between Panvel-Madgaon; Check Details Inside

The details are as under:

Madgaon-Panvel- Madgaon special (2 services)

01428 special will leave Madgaon at 09.30 hrs on 15.9.2024 and arrive Panvel at 22.15 hrs same day.

01427 special will leave Panvel at 23.45 hrs on 15.9.2024 and arrive Madgaon  at 11.00 hrs next day. 

Mumbai: Piyush Goyal Flags Off Inaugural Bandra Terminus-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Train; New Service...
Halts: Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

Composition: One AC-2Tier, Three AC-3Tier, Two AC-3Tier Economy, Eight Sleeper class, Five General Second Class ( including 1 Guard’s brake van) and One Generator Car.

Reservation: Bookings for Special Train no 01428/01427 on special charges will open on 10.09.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in 

Mumbai: Piyush Goyal Flags Off Inaugural Bandra Terminus-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Train; New Service...
For detailed halts and timings please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

General Second Class coaches will run as unreserved coaches and tickets for the same can be booked through UTS with normal charges for unreserved accommodation as applicable for superfast Mail/Exp trains.

