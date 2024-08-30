Mumbai: Piyush Goyal Flags Off Inaugural Bandra Terminus-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Train; New Service Enhances Connectivity To Konkan Region

Mumbai: On Thursday, August 29, 2024, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, flagged off the inaugural trip of the Bandra Terminus-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Train from Borivali railway station. The ceremony was attended by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, who participated via video conferencing. The event also saw the presence of local public representatives, Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway, and other senior railway officials.

In his address, Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that the new train service fulfills a long-standing demand for a direct link between the western suburbs and Konkan, enhancing regional connectivity and passenger convenience.

लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान मैंने जनता से वादा किया था कि बहुत जल्द बोरीवली से सीधे कोंकण के लिए ट्रेन सुविधा सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। आज इस रेल सर्विस का शुभारंभ कर अत्यंत खुशी हो रही है। इस दौरान कुली भाइयों व यात्रियों से भी मिलना हुआ।



"Mumbai, the financial capital of India, relies heavily on its suburban railways, which serve 7.5 million passengers daily through 3,200 services operated by Western and Central Railways. To enhance the city's rail network, 12 major projects, with an investment of Rs. 16,240 crore, are underway. These include the CSMT-Kurla 5th and 6th Line, with Phase-I from Parel to Kurla (10 km) expected to be completed by the end of next year. Other key projects are the Mumbai Central-Borivali 6th Line, the extension of the Harbour Line from Goregaon to Borivali, the Borivali-Virar 5th and 6th Lines, Virar-Dahanu 3rd and 4th Lines, the Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor, the Airoli-Kalva Elevated Suburban Corridor, and various double chord lines such as Naigaon -Juhichandra and Nilaje-Kopar" said Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw emphasized that the budget outlay in FY 2024-25 for Maharashtra is Rs. 15,940 crore which is 13 times more than as compared to the period before 2014. He also informed that in last 10 years, Indian Railways has laid approx. 1830 km of railway tracks in Maharashtra which is more than the whole railway network of Sri Lanka. Vaishnaw also briefed about the various ongoing works in Maharashtra which are being carried out with an investment of

Rs. 81,580 crore. Minister of railways also mentioned that 132 railway stations are being developed under the Amrit Station Scheme at a cost of Rs. 6411 crore in Maharashtra. This year Indian Railways is also running 342 Ganpati Special trains.

Piyush Goyal in his address mentioned that it is a momentous occasion as the age long demand as well as dream of Konkan people residing in north Mumbai has come true. This regular train will provide direct connectivity from western suburbs to Konkan region. He also mentioned that this train is already receiving tremendous response and requested the people to avail the facility of this new train.

According to WR, regular run of Train No. 10115 Bandra Terminus - Madgaon Express will commence from 04th September, 2024. It will depart from Bandra Terminus every Wednesday and Friday at 06:50 hrs and will reach Madgaon at 10 pm, the same day. Similarly, the regular run of Train No. 10116 Madgaon - Bandra Terminus Express will commence from 03rd September, 2024.

It will depart from Madgaon every Tuesday and Thursday at 07:40 am and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 11:40 pm, the same day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Panvel, Roha, Veer, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali station in both directions. It comprises of AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, AC 3 Tier Economy, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class Coaches.

Booking for Train No. 10115 is already open and for Train No. 10116 booking will open on 30th August, 2024 at all railway reservation counters and on IRCTC website.