Maharashtra: Quarantine centres to be set up in 24 districts to treat cattle affected by Lumpy Skin Disease

Amid the outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle in 682 villages of 24 districts, the Maharashtra Government proposes to set up quarantine centres in the affected districts to treat the affected cattle on the lines of COVID-19 quarantine centres which were started to treat the virus affected people. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday after unfurling the flag on the occasion of Marathwada Muktisangram Din in Aurangabad. The demand was made by the RR Patil Foundation President Vinod Patil during his meeting with the Chief Minister today.

‘’COVID-19 treatment centres were set up for the general public in the wake of the spread of the pandemic. Accordingly, quarantine centers will also be set up to treat the animals affected by the LSD. The government has taken a slew of decisions to prevent further spread of the LSD,’’ said Shinde.

CM said the government was implementing several measures to curb the spread of LSD and vaccination has been launched to prevent the increasing incidence of the disease. At present, it is seen that Lumpy's infection is spreading from one state to another. He added that the department of animal husbandry and dairy development has been asked to step up efforts and take necessary steps to combat the LSD.

An officer from the department of animal husbandry and dairy development said that the department will coordinate with the district collectors for starting the quarantine centres at the Zilla Parishad group level in 24 districts affected by LSD. He added that such centres will become functional in due course of time.

Patil said, ‘’Apart from the setting up of quarantine centres at every Zilla Parishad group level, we also demanded that the government on war footing make available the vaccines and provide financial assistance to the farmers who have lost their cattle due to LSD.’’

According to the department of animal husbandry and dairy development, a total of 89 infected animals have died including 33 in Jalgaon district, 19 in Ahmednagar district, 2 in Dhule, 7 in Akola, 10 in Pune, 2 in Latur, 5 in Satara, 3 in Buldhana, 5 in Amravati, 1 in Washim, 1 in Nagpur and 1 in Jalna District. A total of 9,80,243 livestock in 3,666 villages within 5 km radius of the infected area have been vaccinated and vaccination is being done. Out of a total 5,051 infected livestock in affected villages, a total of 2,080 livestock have been recovered after treatment. The rest of the affected livestock are being treated.

The department has requested all farmers to avail free treatment for their affected cattle at their doorstep by intimating nearby Government Veterinary Dispensaries / Livestock Development Officers about any symptoms of LSD.

The animal husbandry commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh said that LSD is a viral skin disease transmitted by vectors and by direct contact with affected cattle However, LSD is not transmitted from animals to humans. ‘’Although LSD is a rapidly spreading infectious disease in livestock, it is almost certainly curable if treated promptly. The mortality rate of livestock from this disease is very low, so livestock keepers should not panic,’’ he added.

