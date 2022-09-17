43 lumpy infected animals found in Thane district

Lumpy Skin Disease is spreading rapidly in cattle in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan. | Representative Photo

43 lumpy infected animals have been found in Thane district till Friday. Of these, the majority are found in Shahpur Taluka. To cure such animals and keep other animals away from the reach of this virus, vaccination of animals within 5 km of the affected area has started and 38,000 vaccine stocks are available in Thane district. Thane Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Rupali Satpute, informed the media during a press conference on Friday.

The district animal husbandry department officials also shared information about various measures taken at the district level to prevent the outbreak of Lumpy disease.

ZP CEO said, "The number of Lumpy affected animals in the district has reached 43 on Friday and the district administration is worried about the same. It includes sixteen cows in Shahapur taluka, four in Bhiwandi, two in Kalyan, ten animals in veterinary hospital Shelar and eleven animals in Badlapur taluka hospital.

The district animal husbandry department is providing the doses of preventive vaccines. The department has started vaccination of animals within 5 km of the affected area, and for the same, 38,000 vaccine stocks are available in Thane district to vaccinate animals. "

Satpute said, " The vaccine is being given free of cost to the animals, and if the animal owner finds the symptoms of Lumpy disease in the animals, they should immediately go to the nearest veterinary clinic for examination of the animal. Normally, there are charges of ten rupees for animal inspection at the veterinary, but there is no such charge for Lumpy disease."

Satpute also warned that action would be taken if anyone is found to be charging inspection fees.

Assistant district health officer, animal husbandry department of Thane, Dr Sameer Todankar, said, "Out of 10,577 animals in the affected areas of Badlapur, Shahapur, Shelar, Bhiwandi, 8,450 animals have been vaccinated."

"Lumpy infection has not been observed in buffaloes so far. This disease is mostly found in cows. But in Thane district, the proportion of cows is less than buffalo, which is the reason why in the Thane district, the risk of this disease is low, "expressed Dr. Prashant Kamble, deputy commissioner of Animal Husbandry Department.