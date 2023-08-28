Maharashtra: Pune-Daund Rail Section Upgrades Speed To 130 Kmph, Commences Operations For Faster Travel

FPJ

In a significant development, passenger trains on the Pune-Daund section have commenced operations at a maximum permissible speed of 130 kmph, up from the previous speed of 110 kmph.

"The first train to achieve this milestone was the Train No. 18520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Vishakhapatnam Express, which set off from Pune at 10:42 am and passed Daund at 11:43 am on Monday, August 28" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

"The successful implementation of this enhanced speed limit is expected to greatly benefit commuters and rail travel in the region. The inaugural journey of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Vishakhapatnam express highlighted the time-saving potential of the increased speed, as it managed to complete the 76-kilometre journey between Pune and Daund in record time, saving a total of 5 minutes" he said.

Comprehensive effort to modernize and expedite travel along the vital rail corridor

According to CR, in addition to the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Vishakhapatnam express, two more trains are slated to operate at the enhanced speed of 130 kmph starting tomorrow. These trains are the Train No. 22944 Indore-Daund Express, and the Train No. 11301 Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan express. This development marks a comprehensive effort by the railway authorities to modernize and expedite travel along this vital rail corridor.

"The accomplishment was made possible through meticulous technical groundwork, including track preparation, Overhead Equipment (OHE) regulation, and signalling improvements. These enhancements ensure the safety and efficiency of train operations at the elevated speed" said an official.

Technical inspection

The process of upgrading this section for the higher speed limit involved collaborative efforts from various stakeholders. A team of officials, led by Chief Safety Commissioner of the Central Circle, Manoj Arora, and General Manager of Central Railway, Naresh Lalwani, along with Divisional Railway Manager of Pune Division, Indu Dubey, conducted a comprehensive technical inspection of the section. Their insights and suggestions were instrumental in addressing bottlenecks and streamlining the track for higher speeds.

"This achievement is anticipated to have a cascading effect on the entire rail network, Apart from Vande Bharat express, other 22 pairs of trains of this route, equipped with Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) rakes will gradually transition to the new speed limit of 130 kmph. This strategic move is set to significantly decrease travel times, enhance the overall punctuality of trains, and deliver an improved travel experience for passengers" said another official.

Transformative step

"In conclusion, the successful launch of passenger trains at a maximum speed of 130 kmph on the Pune-Daund section underscores the Indian Railways' commitment to modernization and efficiency. The advancements in track infrastructure, rolling stock, and safety measures represent a transformative step towards faster and more reliable rail travel in the region" he said.