Maharashtra: Public Health Department Plans Conversion Of Public Health Centers Into Smart Centers To Achieve Positive Healthcare Outcomes

To strengthen the primary healthcare centres (PHCs) facilities across Maharashtra, the public health department has now planned to convert or upgrade its existing PHCs into Smart PHCs with innovative cutting-edge technology such as Artificial Intelligence, Med-Tech and digitalisation.

“Currently complete healthcare sector has started to adopt cutting-edge technology, which has improved treatment care. Last year the public health department collaborated with PATH, a private organisation that aims to improve public health systems through sustainable innovations, to establish smart Primary Health Centers (PHCs),” said an official.

17 Pilot Smart PHCs In Satara District

As a result a 17 smart Primary Health Centers (PHCs) were established on a pilot basis at Satara district. Moreover it will be done in phased manner and it will be well equipped with cutting-edge technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Med-tech, and digital innovations. These advancements enhance the quality of care, improve patient outcomes, and optimise operational efficiency within the healthcare system.

“The implementation of a Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC) application greatly enhances efficiency by offering a centralised platform for data entry across both community and facility levels. This ensures that data is captured directly at its source, facilitating more accurate and timely information management within the healthcare system,” said a senior health official.

Technology Integration and Healthcare Impact Of Smart PHCs In Maharashtra

The official further added that if converting PHCs to smart PHCs will yield good results in strengthening comprehensive primary healthcare, the initiative will now be implemented across the entire state.

As per officials, these centres have AI-based Med-tech for screening breast cancer, cervical cancer, cardiac ailments, Tuberculosis, Lung disorders and COPD. They also have advanced Chest X-rays, cold chain management and health monitors to screen eight health vitals. This has helped to identify 629 patients with cervical cancers, breast cancer, TB, and cardiac patients apart from saving the lives of snake bite victims.

Expansion Plans For Smart PHCs In Pune Region And Statewide Implementation

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, said, expanding the initiative, 72 additional Primary Health Centers (PHCs) will be transformed into smart PHCs in the Pune region, with plans for phased implementation across the entire state. This expansion underscores a commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to enhance healthcare delivery, ultimately benefiting communities throughout the region and beyond.