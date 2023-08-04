Palghar: Timely Treatment Of Snake Bite At Mahim PHC Saves 2 Lives | Representative Image

Palghar: After two snake-bitten patients passed away in the last two months in Palghar, timely treatment by the Mahim Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the taluka saved the lives of two more such patients who were bitten by poisonous snakes.

2 separate cases of snake bite

14-year-old Tushar Vaze, a resident of Zhanzoroli in Kelwe Road East, was bitten by one of the most poisonous snake, an Indian Common Krait, (Manyar) at 4:30 am on Aug 1. He was taken to Mahim PHC which was an hour from his residence. Despite been bitten near his ear, the prompt treatment by the medical team of Mahim PHC made him walk home in a couple of days.

22-year-old Kuldeep Mantaria, also a resident of Zhanzoroli, was bitten by a Cobra in the field. He reached Mahim PHC on his own in 75 minutes. The patient was semi-conscious on admission at 6 pm on July 29. The Mahim PHC team have him CPR and revived him. They then located his relatives. Later the health of the patient deteriorated and the patient was put on the ventilator at a private hospital. After treatment, Kuldeep walked home on Thursday.

Earlier on July 26, a 28-year-old women died in Palghar Rural Hospital. She was bitten by the Indian Common Krait.