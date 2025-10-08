Maharashtra Politics: Sharad Lad, Son Of NCP (SP) MLC Arun Lad, & Multiple Local Leaders From Sangli, Kolhapur, & Satara Join BJP |

Mumbai: Praveen Patil, former President of Murgud Municipal Council, along with several workers from Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts, join BJP

About Sharad Lad

BJP state president Ravindra Chavan welcomes them Sharad Lad, son of MLC Arun Lad, who currently represents the Pune Graduates Constituency from the Sharad Pawar faction, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday along with several supporters.

Sharad Lad is also the grandson of Kranti Agrani Dr. G. D. Bapu Lad. Praveen Patil, former President of Murgud Municipal Council along with several workers from Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts has also joined BJP. BJP state president Ravindra Chavan welcomed everyone. Higher and Technical Education Minister and Guardian Minister of Sangli Chandrakant Patil, MLA Sudhir Gadgil, MLA Satyajit Deshmukh, MLA Manoj Ghorpade, MLA Amal Mahadik, former MLC Prithviraj Deshmukh, Sangli BJP District President Samrat Mahadik, Samit Kadam, Media Department Head Navnath Ban, etc. were present at the party induction program held at the BJP state office.

Speaking on this occasion Mr. Chavan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are working with great vigour to accelerate the development of Maharashtra. A new India is being developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The world's perspective on India is changing. The country is moving towards a 5-trillion-dollar economy. BJP is committed to making all of your dreams come true. The work of achieving progress by giving justice to each and every caste is underway. Mr. Chavan further assured that the trust with which all of you have joined the BJP will be justified.

Guardian Minister of Sangli Chandrakant Patil said that looking at the large number of people joining the BJP, the opposition will find it difficult to get candidates in the upcoming elections. He further said that the BJP’s strength in the area will increase with Sharad Lad, Chairman of the Dr. G. D. Bapu Lad Cooperative Sugar Factory, joining the party today, along with others.

Mr. Lad said that he is joining the BJP for development as he is impressed by the efficiency and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Everyone believes that the country and the state will definitely develop if the visionary leaders are there to guide them. The youth of Palus-Kadegaon are looking towards the BJP with hope. We are attracted to BJP, because this party always supports each and every party worker in all situations. Mr. Lad also assured that he will work relentlessly for the victory of BJP in the upcoming local body elections and elections for Graduates Constituency.

Along with Sharad Lad from Sangli, former vice-president of Kranti Sugar Factory Popat Sakpal, former director of the factory Popat Phadtare, former ZP member Nitin Navale, Brahmanal Deputy Sarpanch Subhash Vader, Deputy Sarpanch Sambhaji Patil, Mahendra Karande, Bhagwant Patil and others are also included.

Those who joined the BJP from the Nationalist Congress Party in Kagal taluka of Kolhapur district include Digvijay Patil, Chairman of Shri Vitthal Rakhumai Vikas Seva Sanstha, Vishwanathrao Patil, Chairman of the Arts, Sports, Cultural and Exercise Board Satyajit Patil, former corporator Jagannath Pujari, M.B. Mendke, Sampat Koli, Gajanan Salokhe, Ramchandra Chougule, social activist Samrat Masvekar etc.

Those who joined the BJP from Karad North assembly constituency include former Sarpanch of Parle village and President of Shivam Pratishthan Rahul Patil, Dattatray Shelar from Shahpur Taluka, Kopardi Haveli's Maharashtra Champion Wrestler Jalindar Chavan, Labor Leader Navnath Patil, Senior Leader Bhaskar Patil etc.

