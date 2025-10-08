Maharashtra Govt To Soon Roll Out 'Aggregators Policy' To Regulate App-Based Transport Sector

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | File Photo

Mumbai: In a move aimed at regulating the fast-growing app-based transport sector, the state government is set to unveil the long-awaited 'Aggregators Policy' in the next two days.

One of the policy highlights is that it also covers e-bike taxis and autos, addressing regulatory grey areas. A government resolution regarding the policy was issued in May. Key reforms under the new rules include mandating reasonable and transparent fare structures, ensuring that drivers receive a minimum of 80% of the total fare earnings, and bringing all app-based mobility services under a unified regulatory umbrella.

The measures aim to protect the livelihood of drivers and interests of passengers by standardising operations and fare mechanisms. The government also aims to boost job opportunities for the youth through this initiative.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik's Statement

Speaking at a meeting with the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) at Mantralaya on Tuesday, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said the new rules would prioritise fairness and accountability in the sector. “Aggregator companies must put passengers and drivers at the center of their operations rather than using them as tools for excessive profit-making,” he said.

The minister acknowledged that his department had received numerous complaints from drivers and commuters, regarding unfair practices by some mobility service providers. “Certain companies have been found guilty of financial exploitation under the guise of profit-making. The government took the issue seriously and has come up with a regulatory framework to ensure fair operations, he said, adding that the policy will help to keep a check on aggregator companies and ensure justice for both drivers and passengers.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Transport Madhuri Misal, Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, Joint Secretary (Transport) Kiran Holkar and IFAT president Prashant Savardekar, among others. Transport workers and unions have long demanded such regulations, citing concerns over declining driver incomes. Savardekar welcomed the government's decision.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/