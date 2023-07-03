Maharashtra Politics: Bhujbal and Walse Patil- The Unkindest Cuts Of All

NCP leader Chagan Bhujbal | PTI

Mumbai: Dilip Walse Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal decision to join the Eknath Shinde government is being seen as a shocker in NCP circles as the two are considered the staunchest supporters of Sharad Pawar. Bhujbal belongs to the Mali community and was previously a firebrand Shiv Sena leader, before leaving it in 1991 to join the Congress.

Bhujbal, a long time associate of Sharad Pawar

In 1999, when Pawar split from the Congress to form the NCP, Bhujbal, who was leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council at the time, followed the Maratha strongman. The MLA from Yeola in Nashik has been deputy chief minister of the state earlier and was also the first NCP state unit chief in 1999.

Bhujbal- NCP's OBC face

When Ajit Pawar recently said he wanted a role in the party organisation and sought to step down as leader of opposition in the assembly, Bhujbal threw his hat in the ring and batted for a state unit chief from the OBC category, of which he is a prominent leader. Bhujbal was grilled by the CBI during the probe into the multi-crore Telgi stamp paper scam, while he was in jail for two years in a PMLA case before getting bail in 2018.

Dilip Walse Patil's rise and revolt

Walse Patil started his political career as the personal assistant (PA) of 83-year-old Sharad Pawar and is considered his closest aide. He has served as speaker of the assembly, held the energy, excise and home portfolios and is a seven-time MLA from Ambegaon constituency.