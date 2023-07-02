 'Double Engine Has Become Triple Engine Now': CM Eknath Shinde On Ajit Pawar Joining Maha Govt
Shinde added that Maharashtra would now have one chief minister and two deputy chief ministers and that would "help the state progress."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Speaking for the first time after Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister in a sudden turn of events that left the political circles in Mumbai stunned, Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told reporters that the "double engine government had now become triple engine" thanks to Ajit Pawar joining as deputy CM of Maharashtra. Shinde added that Maharashtra would now have one chief minister and two deputy chief ministers and that would "help the state progress."

Question on Lok Sabha Elections

When asked about Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year, Eknath Shinde said that in the last elections, the Opposition had got "four to five seats (in the state), but this time they will not even manage to get that many seats."

Both Shinde and Fadnavis present during the swearing-in

Shinde kept emphasing on the development aspect and did not take questions on Sharad Pawar. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who will be sharing the deputy chief ministership with Ajit Pawar now, was present at the swearing-in programme but did not speak to the media.

Total 9 ministers take oath

Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Valse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil took oath as ministers in Shinde cabinet apart from Ajit Pawar who took the oath for the deputy chief minister's post.

