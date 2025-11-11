Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar’s NCP Appoints 17 New Spokespersons; Rupali Chakankar, Suraj Chavan Among Key Names | File Photo

In a move aimed at strengthening its communication network, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday announced the appointment of 17 new spokespersons across Maharashtra, including State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar and youth leader Suraj Chavan. Interestingly, Ajit Pawar removed Rupali Thombre and MLC Amol Mitkari from the spokesperson post. Recently, Thombre has taken an open stand against State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar, who is also a leader in Pawar’s NCP (AP) faction.

Tatkare Approves Appointments

The appointments were approved by NCP state president Sunil Tatkare, who said the decision was part of a broader plan to improve coordination and establish a unified communication strategy within the party’s state unit. The party has also recently created the post of General Secretary (Organisation) to enhance internal management and outreach.

Controversies Surround New Appointees

However, the inclusion of Chakankar and Chavan has drawn attention, as both have been at the center of controversies in the recent past. Earlier this year, Chavan resigned as the NCP’s youth wing president after allegedly assaulting activists of the Chhava Sanghatna in Latur. The activists had gathered to protest against then Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate following a viral video that appeared to show him playing rummy on his phone during a legislative session.

Chakankar’s Remarks Stirred Backlash

Chakankar, meanwhile, faced backlash for her remarks allegedly defaming the character of a woman doctor who died by suicide in Phaltan last month. The incident led to widespread criticism, with Ajit Pawar himself publicly expressing displeasure over her comments.

List of Newly Appointed Spokespersons

Apart from Chakankar and Chavan, the list of newly appointed spokespersons includes MLAs Anil Patil, Chetan Tupe, Sana Malik, and Anand Paranjape, who has been retained in his existing role.