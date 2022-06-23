Maharashtra political crisis: Thane's former Mayor extends his support to Eknath Shinde

Thane: Thane's former Mayor and city Shiv Sena chief Naresh Mhaske, along with former corporators and office bearers, on Thursday announced their support to Eknath Shinde amid speculation of a split in the party in the district following the mutiny of state Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde. Mhaske shared his supporting post on social media.

On Wednesday and Thursday large placards supporting Shinde were erected all over Thane city and the picture is similar in other cities of the district. This marks the beginning of a show of strength by Shinde supporters in the district.

The political atmosphere in the state has changed after the revolt of Shinde. Along with Mahavikas Aghadi, there is a possibility of a big split in Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde is known as the main leader of Shiv Sena in Thane district.

After Shinde's revolt, there was still no reaction from Shiv Sainiks. Due to this, there was a possibility of a big split in the Shiv Sena in Thane district. Senior party leaders had started contacting district office bearers and former corporators. But the officials did not respond much. Some office-bearers were silent, turning off their phones.

On Thursday, June 23 Shiv Sena Thane district chief Naresh Mhaske openly expressed his support for Shinde, as it showed that the efforts of senior leaders were not succeeding.

Mhaske has posted on social media in which he has said that we are with you… our support to the burning flames of Hindutva. The post has photos of late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, late Thane district chief Anand Dighe and Eknath Shinde. There is no photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray in it. Along with him, some former corporators have also put up placards in support of Shinde. This marks the beginning of a show of strength by Shinde supporters in the district.

On one hand, Eknath Shinde's supporters have started demonstrations and they have also posted such posts on social media, but some Shiv Sainiks have started reacting to it saying you will leave Shiv Sena but Shiv Sena will not leave you.

Even after several attempts Naresh Mhaske was not available for the comments.