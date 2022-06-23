'If Shiv Sena wants to form alliance with anyone then we don't have problem': Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole |

Amid the political crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, state Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday said if Shiv Sena wants to form an alliance with anyone then his party won't have a problem.

His statement comes after Sanjay Raut said that the Shiv Sena is ready to come out of the MVA government if the rebel MLAs are willing for it.

Nana Patole said, "We're with Shiv Sena to stop BJP from coming to power. This game is happening due to ED...Congress is ready for Floor test. We're with MVA & will remain."

Notably, Maharashtra Congress leaders have also called a meeting over Sanjay Raut's exit statement.

Meanwhile, Raut also further claimed that 21 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted Shiv Sena and when they return to Mumbai they will be with the party.

"Uddhav Thackeray will come back to Varsha very soon. 21 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted us and when they return to Mumbai, they will be with us," he added.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday tweeted a letter addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and captioned it "This is the sentiment of MLAs".

According to the letter, the Shiv Sena leaders don't have access to the chief minister's residence.

"CM never used to be in the Secretariat, instead, he used to be in Matoshree (Thackeray residence). We used to call people around the CM but they never used to attend our calls. We were fed up with all these things and persuaded Eknath Shinde to take this step," the MLA wrote in the letter.

In a fresh video from Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, rebel Maharashtra MLAs including Eknath Shinde was seen sit together and raising slogans of "Shinde sa'ab tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain." Of the 42 rebel MLAs, 34 MLAs are from Shiv Sena and eight are Independent MLAs. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Kailash Patil claimed that they were trapped and taken to Surat.