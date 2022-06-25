e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Latest Updates - Meeting of national executive committee at Sena Bhavan today

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 08:14 AM IST
Maharashtra political crisis: Latest Updates | FPJ
25 June 2022 08:14 AM IST

Meeting of national executive committee at Sena Bhavan today

Amid the evolving political crisis after revolt by senior minister Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has convened a crucial national executive meeting at 1 pm on Saturday to review the present situation and decide the future course of action.

25 June 2022 08:06 AM IST

Maharashtra political crisis: Even MLAs have price tags, says Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra political crisis: Even MLAs have price tags, says Aaditya Thackeray
25 June 2022 08:06 AM IST

Maharashtra Political Crisis: As Sena files plea to disqualify 16 rebel MLAs, two independents file no-confidence motion against deputy speaker

Maharashtra Political Crisis: As Sena files plea to disqualify 16 rebel MLAs, two independents file no-confidence motion against deputy speaker
