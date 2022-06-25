'Dear Shiv Sainiks, my battle is for your betterment,' tweets Eknath Shinde amid protests against rebel MLAs | (PTI Photo)

The Shiv Sainiks who are loyal to the Thackerays on Saturday staged protests against the rebel MLAs by defacing their banners, hurling stones, and vandalising their offices in various parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the leader of the rebel faction Eknath Shinde took to Twitter and said that this battle was for the betterment of the Shiv Sainiks. "Shiv Sena workers must understand that I want to free Shiv Sena and its workers from the clutches of MVA govt and I have been struggling for the same. This battle is for the betterment of party workers," tweeted Shinde in Marathi.

Earlier today, the rebel MLAs said they have decided to name their group "Shiv Sena Balasaheb". "We have decided to form a new group named Shiv Sena Balasaheb. We will carry this group name in future. We will have our office at Vidhan Bhavan under the name of the newly formed group," rebel Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar said.

Asked about the timeline for the registration of their group, he said that the newly elected leader Eknath Shinde will decide on the matter. "This decision will be taken by Eknath Shinde, he is our leader and he will decide on it," Kesarkar said.

However, reacting to the name of the faction, Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on launched a scathing attack on the rebels.

"Don't invoke my Dad's name, use your father's name, to win the elections," said a livid Thackeray, presiding over a meeting of the Shiv Sena's national executive at the Sena Bhavan this afternoon.

Thackeray also said that the party will write to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that the name of Shiv Sena or Balasaheb Thackeray is not misused by unauthorised persons or groups of such "turncoats" for their political interests, failing which they would face legal action.

