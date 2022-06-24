Maharashtra political crisis: Even MLAs have price tags, says Aaditya Thackeray | PTI

Yuva Sena Chief and Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray have first time commented on rebel MLAs. A meeting was organized at Shiv Sena Bhavan On Friday, where district presidents from all over the state were present. While addressing the meeting Aaditya Thakeray said, "I have seen price tags for IPL players and Football players but here MLA's have price tags, they decide their value and left. It is a new thing which I am experiencing these days."

He further said, "The current uprising is not new. We have been hearing murmurs for the last one year. We have usually seen that MLAs of the opposition party left the existing party and join the ruling party but here ruling party MLAs left the party and joined the opposition party which is strange."

"Uddhav Thackeray ruled the hearts of people. There were riots in many states of the country but we did not allow anyone to provoke riots during our stint," he added.

While speaking on Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya said, "Uddhav Saheb doesn't have affection to CM post and Varsha bungalow. You may have seen despite ending tenure many ministers don't leave their bungalows for the next three months but Uddhav saheb and my family left it immediately and came to Matoshree. Because of covid-19 and spine operation CM saheb couldn't meet anyone but these opportunists have taken disadvantage of the situation," said, Aaditya,

While speaking on alliance parties Aaditya Said, "I could have understood if our alliance parties have ditched us. But here our own MLAs have ditched us. however, alliance parties have shown support for Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking on the existing MLAs who are with Shiv Sena, Aaditya said, "Uddhav Saheb spoke with them and told them I will not hold you forcefully but keep in mind what had happened with rebellions who joined opposition party. The opposition party will vanishes rebellion."

"Some people are saying one MLA helped him during a tough time. I would say that was his job to help people that is why the party has appointed him to the post of minister," Aaditya said.

"Ayodya's visit always brings good things for Shiv Sena and Maharashtra and told District Presidents to stay positive this time too," he added,