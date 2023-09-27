 Maharashtra: Over 6,000 Infant Deaths Reported In Maharashtra In 6 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Over 6,000 Infant Deaths Reported In Maharashtra In 6 Months

Maharashtra: Over 6,000 Infant Deaths Reported In Maharashtra In 6 Months

The cause of death include low birth weight, birth asphyxia, sepsis, malnutrition and respiratory ailments; 950-1,000 deaths per month

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Mumbai: More than 6,000 infants have died across Maharashtra due to several causes including low birth weight, birth asphyxia, sepsis, malnutrition, and respiratory ailments in the last six months. According to the state health department, 6,646 infants between zero to six years have succumbed, which means on average 950 to 1,000 infant deaths are reported per month.

A senior official from the state health department said that the alarming data was provided under the Integrated Child Development Scheme and there is a need to take urgent measures to curb these deaths of infants who are undernourished.

Most infant deaths take place during deliveries at maternity hospitals

“Most of the deaths take place during deliveries at the maternity hospitals in such areas of the state lacking basic facilities for taking care of pregnant women. We also learnt that many infants are born premature with rare diseases or low weight due to which they die within 28 days. Moreover, some of the districts have higher rates of malnutrition,” he said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Over 50% of infant deaths in city concentrated in 4 wards
article-image

Mission Lakshya 84 in Nandurbar

Meanwhile, the chief medical officer of Nandurbar district has launched ‘Mission Lakshya 84’ to curb infant mortality in Nandurbar after 197 infant deaths were reported in the last three months – until September.

According to the data available with Free Press Journal, there were 75 recorded deaths in July, followed by 86 in August. Additionally, 18 more deaths were reported this month till September 27. Moreover, the state government had also launched schemes to take care of pregnant women for the better health of newborns. The government would offer free health services for them and their newborn including nutrient supplements and vaccination.

Assistant director of maternal health in the Public Health Department, Dr Aniruddha Deshpande, said they are only focusing on improving maternal and infant health. “The scheme will largely help bring down related mortality rates in the country. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries visiting public health facilities are entitled to several free services,” she said.

In 2019, the state launched a special scheme to curb infant deaths and distributed baby-care kits to the children born in primary health centres and government hospitals. It also started Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan (SUMAN) centres to achieve zero preventable maternal and newborn deaths in the country and provide service assurance.
According to the government, India’s maternal mortality rate has declined from 254 per 1,00,000 live births in 2004-06 to 130 in 2014-16. Between 2001 and 2016, the infant mortality rate came down from 66 per 1,000 live births to 34.

Infant deaths stats

Total deaths: 6,000

Time: Six months

Cause: Low birth weight, birth asphyxia, sepsis, malnutrition and respiratory ailments

Average deaths per month: 950 to 1,000

Low eight infants die within 28 days

Deaths in July: 75

Deaths in August: 86

Deaths in September so far: 27

Read Also
Mumbai: Measles task force seeks age relaxation in vaccination norms amid infant deaths
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: As BMC Closes Door, Congress Carves Out Space For Ex-Corporators

Mumbai News: As BMC Closes Door, Congress Carves Out Space For Ex-Corporators

Mumbai's BMC Staff Seek Police Protection For Removing Illegal Banners Amid Political Parties'...

Mumbai's BMC Staff Seek Police Protection For Removing Illegal Banners Amid Political Parties'...

3 Former UBT Shiv Sena Corporators Join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena; Total Count Reaches 33

3 Former UBT Shiv Sena Corporators Join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena; Total Count Reaches 33

Mumbai News: Interpol Alert Leads To Swift Rescue Of Man Searching For Suicide Methods Online

Mumbai News: Interpol Alert Leads To Swift Rescue Of Man Searching For Suicide Methods Online

Mumbai News: Epilepsy Not Grounds for Divorce Under Hindu Marriage Act, Bombay High Court Says

Mumbai News: Epilepsy Not Grounds for Divorce Under Hindu Marriage Act, Bombay High Court Says