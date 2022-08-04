Mumbai: Over 50% of infant deaths in city concentrated in 4 wards

Representative Image |

Mumbai: In a worrying trend, four civic wards of the city have been accounting for more than 50 per cent of infant deaths in the past three years.

According to the data, 2,601 infant deaths were reported last year; of which 1,416 or 54.44 per cent were reported from Byculla (E ward), Wadala-Sion (F North), Parel-Kalachowki (F South) and Jogeshwari-Versova (K West) areas.

Meanwhile, these wards have also recorded 63 per cent of infant deaths in 2019 and 2020. The fatal fact becomes more grim, given that these four wards comprise hospitals such as the King Edward Memorial Hospital, Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, Sion’s Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, BYL Nair and RN Cooper Hospitals.

As per the data, 2,184 of 3,430 infant deaths were reported from these four wards in 2019, which further reduced to 1,664 of 2649 deaths in 2020 and dropped to 1,416 of 2,601 deaths in 2021.

Every year, there has been a drop in infant deaths across Mumbai, but the four wards have witnessed more than half of infant deaths in the last three years.

According to the health experts, some of the primary causes for infant deaths include premature delivery, low weight, infection, pneumonia, sepsis and respiratory distress syndrome.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior paediatrician from the state health department said one out of every ten children in Maharashtra is born with low weight. Whereas, one out of every three mothers of children aged under two has a Body Mass Index (BMI) of less than 18.5; this increases the risk of low-birth-weight babies.

The issue aggravates further in tribal areas and urban slums where child survival indicators remain a last-mile issue.

“Though there are many state government schemes to prevent malnutrition, which is the major cause of infant deaths. As always, these schemes have remained on paper instead of benefiting the eligible beneficiaries,” he said.

Explaining the complexities of the issue further, a senior paediatrician from the civic-run hospital said, “Among the reasons mentioned for maternal deaths in the state were pregnancy at an early age, the shorter period between two children, malnourishment, high blood pressure before pregnancy and mothers infected by diseases such as diabetes.

"In a lot of cases, asphyxia or congenital malformation can lead to death within hours of birth. deaths due to infection are highest within days of delivery. We are seeing more premature births now due to the rise in IVF procedures that also increases risk.”

Underlining that deaths due to infection are highest within days of delivery, the medico also linked premature births with increasing prevalence of IVF and the risks associated with the procedure.

Neonatologist and cloud physician Dr Geetanjali Srivastava said, “Lack of high-risk pregnancy screening, inadequate awareness of maternal education programs, and shortage of qualified neonatologists and paediatricians contribute to high neonatal mortality among lower and middle socioeconomic groups. This is further compounded by the dearth of facilities, equipment, and trained expertise, even within existing centers.”

P D Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre consultant paediatrician and intensivist Dr Soumya Renji said, “Death during and after delivery is largely preventable by enabling access to skilled birth attendants and emergency obstetric care. In the post-new-born period, survival rates also rise sharply with early and exclusive breastfeeding and immunisation against vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Parel-based Global Hospital consultant paediatrician Dr Fazal Nabi also underscored that malnutrition or undernutrition is the most common cause of infant deaths in Mumbai.

“Other causes include late and improper weaning leading to recurring infections, prematurity, congenital malformations, etc."

Suggesting measures to tackle the issue, he noted that educating women about pregnancy and care to be taken during those nine months, breastfeeding and proper weaning practices are some of the precautions which can be taken.