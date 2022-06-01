Maharashtra orders disbursal of Rs 50,000 each to kin of 17,000 COVID-19 deceased

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | Twitter/@OfficeofUT

The state government on Tuesday issued an order to disburse Rs 50,000 each to the kin of 17,000 persons who died of Covid-related complications and whose applications have been cleared by a scrutiny committee so far. The state revenue department has issued a government resolution directing the treasury to take immediate action.

In May, the government gave its nod to give ex-gratia to 1.81 lakh kin of those who died of Covid-19. However, in its order issued on Tuesday, it sanctioned the amount to 17,000 applicants only.

