Mumbai to host cycle rally on Sunday

Mumbai: On the occasion of World Environment Day, a ‘Pedal Up Cycle Rally’ has been organised by the Smart Commute Foundation, during this week’s ‘Sunday Streets’ from 5.30 am to 9.30 am.

The Sunday Streets initiative is aimed at encouraging Mumbaikars to step out of their homes to relax and engage in fun, sporting and wellness activities on the streets, without traffic chaos and consequent pollution.

Since its launch, it has been witnessing large gatherings, with children painting on roads, yoga sessions for adults, cyclists showing their moves and stunts and senior citizens taking in the sights.

Arnab Kumar, a regular cyclist from Andheri said, “Such cycling rallies should be organised every week and not just around environment day, although this is surely a good start.”

Terming cycling as one of the best exercises, he said, “Most of us are stuck in our full time jobs and we have no time for ourselves and for our health. Cycling is easy and ecofriendly, which we can begin from a young age to keep ourselves fit.”

There will be five different routes for the cycle rally. The first will start from Zen Garden in Dahisar at 5.30 am and end at Bandra Reclamation Link Road at 7.15 am.

The second route will start from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) and end at Bandra Reclamation, while the third route is from Mulund to Bandra Reclamation during the same timings.

The fourth route is from Mankhurd to Bandra Reclamation and will start from Panjarpol Junction at 5.30 am. The last route will be from Bandra Reclamation to National Sports Club of India, Worli. This route will start at 7.30 am and end at 9.15 am.

The traffic department has also shared its helpline number for any queries regarding the rally. The Helpline number is 8454999999.

