Thanekars to get 850 m long and 3.6 m wide cycle track ahead of monsoon

Thane: If everything goes as per the plan of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the dream of Thanekars who have been demanding cycle tracks for the last several years, will finally come true. The TMC officials claim that the work on the 850-meter cycle track in the Pawar Nagar area of Upvan in Thane is expected to be completed within the next one or a maximum of two weeks.

The cycle track will be the first dedicated cycle lane in Thane City. The sources from the Thane civic body said that in the coming years more cycle lanes will be construed in the city.

Sashi Agarwal, Founder of NGO Madat Samajik Sanstha said, "As of now there is no separate lane for cyclists in Thane. Therefore, those who are fond of cycling as well as those who use bicycles for work, have to wait in traffic. However, there is a risk of an accident. Cyclists are also at risk due to potholes on many roads in the city. Many people are now using bicycles for fitness as well as for environmentally friendly travel while avoiding fuel consumption. Therefore, there is a growing demand for separate lanes for bicycles in the city."

Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner of TMC said, "The TMC, after demands from the cycle enthusiasts regarding cycle track, has undertaken the task of constructing a cycle lane from Siddhanchal Griha Sankul near Pawannagar bus stand near Upavan in Thane. This road is less congested. Therefore, Thane Municipal Corporation has constructed a complete cycle path along the road using a synthetic polymer which is 850 meters long and more than three and a half meters wide. The route is expected to be available for cyclists in the coming weeks or before the rains."

TMC Executive Engineer Prakash Khadtare also expressed confidence that the work of the cycle lane will be completed soon and he said, "The work order issued for this track is for Rs 69.76 lakh and it includes three-years maintenance. Also, there will be coloured signages on the track and a coating will also be made. The area will be barricaded such that it is not used for parking."

A few years back a similar track was developed in Wagle Estate but due to lack of maintenance and it led to the space being used for parking.

One of the officers from TMC on the condition of anonymity said, "As earlier the initiative was a failure but this time around we have chosen a spot where many cyclists often visit and it is a residential area so we expect better footfalls this time. We are also in talks with the cyclists in the city to understand their needs and develop more such tracks."

Vinod Rawat, an avid cyclist and also promotes cycling said, "The initiative by the TMC is really appreciated but a proper cycle track should be at least 4 km long and not 850 meters. A small track of hardly 1 km length is futile and also a sheer waste of money. It would be good to cycle on road than on such a small stretch. In foreign countries, there are cycle tracks which are as long as 100 to 200 km long and that are used by people for travelling as well."

Izaz Ahmed, one of the cyclists from Thane said, "As of now if we look at the Infrastructure towards cycling in Thane there is hardly any. The track at Pawar Nagar area of Upvan in Thane is a spot where people are already using it for walking and cycling and the reason it is better to develop such a spot that is popular among local cyclists. I am confident that the cyclists from Thane will be giving a positive response to the upcoming cycle track in the city."

