Maharashtra: Only 5% of funds from Central and State govt used for issues of mental health

Representational Pic |

As per information received from the Maharashtra Mental Health department only 5.4% of funds received from the Central and the State government have been utilized by the Maharashtra Health department under the District Mental Health Programme.

In the last 3 financial years of 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 the Maharashtra government received 106,31 crore rupees from the central government whereas for the same period the Maharashtra government allotted 51.52 crores rupees to the Mental Health program. Unfortunately, the health department managed to spend only 8,59 crores of rupees which is just 5.4% of the total funds received. District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) was started under the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) to decentralize mental health services and to provide mental health services at the community level by integrating mental health with the general healthcare delivery system. NMHP was adopted in the year 1982. India was one of the first developing countries to adopt this program. The main objectives of the program were as follows:





1) To ensure the availability and accessibility of minimum mental healthcare for all in the foreseeable future, particularly to the most vulnerable and underprivileged sections of the population

2) Encourage the application of mental health knowledge in general healthcare and social development

3) Promote community participation in mental health service development and stimulate efforts toward self-help in the community.According to activist Jeetendra Ghadge of The Young Whistleblows Foundation, "At a time when mental hospitals are without psychiatrists and there are negligible or NO Mental healthcare facilities in districts across Maharashtra, especially for the marginalized population, such irresponsible way of working by the government machinery is shocking and unfortunate. Its high time the Government join hands with NGOs working in the Mental health care field and expedite the process of implementing the program"