Central Railway registers ticket checking revenue of ₹163.27 Cr in Apr-Sep 2022

Central Railway conducts intensive ticket checking in Suburban, Mail Express, Passenger services, and special trains across all divisions to curb ticket less and irregular travel in order to provide comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide rail users. Senior Officers are closely monitoring the revenue loss due to ticketless travel and such other irregularities.

During the first half of FY 2022-23 (Apr-Sep 2022), a total of 24.58 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel and un-booked luggage were detected as against 12.47 lakh cases in the corresponding period last year thereby showing an increase of 97.13%. In the month of September 2022, ticket checking revenue was ₹19.90 Crore from 3.29 lakh cases of irregular /ticketless and unbooked luggage.

The revenue realized from such ticketless/irregular travel is ₹163.27 crore for the period from Apr-Sep 2022 as against the revenue of ₹71.26 crore registered during the corresponding period last year showing an increase of 129.12%.

1405 handheld terminals are now being used by Ticket checking staff over Central Railway.

Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.