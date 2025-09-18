Maharashtra News: Women of Vasheni Village Lead Agitation For Liquor Ban

Representative Image |

The destruction of families, constant disputes, and social unrest caused by liquor are not new. Against this backdrop, agitations for liquor prohibition are spreading across villages. Women of Vasheni village have also taken an aggressive stance, passing a resolution to shut down liquor shops and taking to the streets to spread awareness.

"Country liquor is being sold openly in Vasheni. Even children and youth are getting addicted, with some families breaking apart. Women have now taken the lead to demand strong measures.”said Anamika Mhatre, Sarpanch, Vasheni Gram Panchayat.

The resolution was passed by the Women group recently. The village has over 4500 population

Villagers had earlier demanded that liquor shops in the village be closed, but police and the village police patil allegedly ignored the issue. As a result, young men have fallen prey to addiction, disturbing the peace of the village. Frequent disputes fueled by liquor have also created law and order problems.

To curb this menace, the Vasheni Gram Panchayat, led by Sarpanch Anamika Mhatre, Deputy Sarpanch Praja Patil, and Panchayat officer Vidya Bhatkar, passed a unanimous resolution during the gram sabha on Tuesday (Sept 16).

The rally saw participation from Sarpanch Anamika Mhatre, Deputy Sarpanch Praja Bhaliram Patil, Panchayat members Asmita Patil, Shevanti Patil, Jayanta Mhatre, Jyotsna Patil, and Preeti Patil, along with Karuna Patil, Sugandha Gawand, Kashi Gondhali, Sangeeta Mhatre, Sakhubai Thakur, Snehal Patil, and Asha Patil.

The village has decided to levy penalty on those found violating the resolution.

