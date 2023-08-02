Maharashtra News: Retired Police Officer Pratap Dighavkar Joins BJP

Former Special IG of Nashik region and member of MPSC, Dr Pratap Dighavkar joined the BJP on Wedneaday in presence of state party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Several other political workers from Raigad and Nashik too were inducted in the party along with him.

The party will benefit from Dighavkar's experience in administration. The party is also committed to address the water scarcity in North Maharashtra, Bawankule said while welcoming Dighavkar to the party.

Dighavkar said that he shall strive to resolve social issues in North Maharashtra through the BJP.

Who is Pratap Dighavkar?

Dighavkar, who hails from Satana in Nashik district, joined the police as a deputy superintendent of police in 1987 and was nominated in the IPS in 2001.

He served as superintendent of police in Pune and Raigad districts, deputy commissioner of police in Mumbai for zone 2, 4 and 9, and traffic police, and additional commissioner of police in Mumbai (South). After his promotion as inspector general, he was posted in Nashik range.

