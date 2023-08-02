Maharashtra: DCM Fadnavis Says Strict Action Will Be Taken Against Anyone 'Insulting National Icons'

PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the state legislature on Wednesday that strict action would be taken against anyone making derogatory statements against national icons. This assurance came in response to opposition members demanding action against Sambhaji Bhide for his offensive remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Mahatma Phule, and Sai Baba.

Fadnavis stated in both houses of the state legislature, "No one shall be spared who makes a statement against our national icons. A case has already been registered against Sambhaji Bhide Guruji for his remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. Similarly, a case will be registered against the 'Shidori' magazine for publishing objectionable articles against Veer Savarkar."

He further mentioned that FIRs were registered against Bhide in Amravati, along with notices issued to individuals who threatened Congress legislators Prithviraj Chauhan and Yashomati Thakur for seeking action against Bhide.

Fadnavis clarified that an inquiry would be conducted regarding Bhide's remarks, as the available videos of his speech were from different places. Voice samples would be collected from these videos for further investigation. He emphasised that while Bhide has made valuable contributions to spreading awareness about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the forts, derogatory remarks against national icons would not be tolerated.

In response to objections raised about referring to Bhide as 'Guruji,' Fadnavis explained that Sambhaji Bhide is widely addressed as such, just as Prithviraj Chavan is referred to as Prithviraj Baba.

The opposition members raised the issue as soon as the question hour began, causing chaos in the assembly. Speaker Rahul Narvekar denied permission for debate, as the matter had been discussed the previous week. Despite the opposition's demands, Fadnavis read out his statement in the house. However, the response did not satisfy the opposition, and they staged a walkout around 12.30.

Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan accused Bhide of being a fraud and questioned the legitimacy of the organisation he collects gold for. The situation intensified when BJP's Nitesh Rane demanded similar action against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Veer Savarkar, further agitating the Congress members.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)