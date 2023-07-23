Maharashtra News: Retaining Wall Of Khadul Lake In Jawhar Breaks Again

The retaining wall of ‘Khadul’ Lake broke open which resulted in the flowing out entire estimated water of 3.20 lakh litres out of this lake. The lake was a source of rainwater storage (harvesting) in the hilly Jawhar area.

A lake revival project ‘Amrut Sarovar’ had been undertaken and the incomplete or inadequate work of reinforcement of the retaining wall may be the cause of this incident.

Government of Maharashtra, Tata Motors, Sumant Mulgaonkar Development Foundation, Zillha Parishad Palghar, Panchayat Samiti Jawhar and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme - Maharashtra had jointly undertaken this revival project of Khadul Lake which is in the Kasatwadi Grampanchayat area of Jawhar.

The work of removing sludge (de-siltation) and increasing the depth of the lake was undertaken in the summer of this year under this project. The heavy rainfall on Jul 21 made the retaining wall of the lake unsustainable to water pressure which resulted in the breaking of the retaining wall. The entire water of the dam flowed into Jay Sagar Dam which is near this lake. No loss to the cultivation occurred due to this incident.

The incomplete work of reinforcement of the retaining side walls of the lake by pitching the stones and the inadequate overflow mechanism are cited reasons for the breaking of the wall of the lake by the locals.

