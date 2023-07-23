Maharashtra Government To Run Campaign Against Bootlegging

Maharashtra excise minister Shamburaj Desai | Instagram

Maharashtra excise minister Shamburaj Desai has said that he has directed his department to start a state-wide campaign in villages to stop bootlegging and production of spurious liquor. Desai said those found selling spurious liquor would be booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act.

