 Maharashtra: 4 Arrested In Nashik For Alleged Abduction & Human Sacrifice Of 9-Year-Old
The accused were identified as Umaji More (42), Roma More (25), Ramesh Sonavane (21), Ganesh Sonavane (19) all from Malegaon.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
Representative Image

Four people have been arrested for allegedly abducting a child and killing him for human sacrifice in Nashik. The main accused Laxman Sonavane is still at large.

According to the police, On July 16, Krishna Sonawane a 9-year-old boy left home to go to the farm. After that, he did not return home and went missing. Two days later on July 18, his dead body was found on the outskirts of Pohane village. Human sacrifice was suspected as the body was found with its throat slit and buried in a pile of mud. 

The accused were identified as Umaji More (42), Roma More (25), Ramesh Sonavane (21), Ganesh Sonavane (19) all from Malegaon.

