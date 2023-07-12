Maharashtra News: Woman Dies As ST Bus Falls Into Valley Near Nashik; CM Grants ₹10L Compensation To Victim's Kin

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced ex-gratia relief of ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of the woman who lost her life in an accident at Saptarshrungi hills at Wani near Nashik on Wednesday when a state transport bus fell into 400 feet deep valley.

The CM also announced that the government shall bear the cost of treatment for all those who were injured in the accident. The unfortunate incident took place at around 6.45 am when the ill-fated bus, returning from Saptashrungi Mata Temple, fell into valley due to over speeding.

Read Also Buldhana Bus Accident: Mass Cremation Of 25 Deceased Passengers To Take Place Today

Woman dies on the spot

While a woman named Asha Rajendra Patil, 55 died on the spot, the local authorities with the help of locals rushed 22 others to a city hospital.

“Of 22, six passengers are critically injured,” said Nashik Guardian Minister and Malegaon MLA Dadaji Bhuse, who visited the spot immediately after the accident.

26 injured in bus-trailer truck collision

The accident comes hours after a private bus collided with a trailer truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad). Of the 32 passengers, 26 were injured and shifted to a nearby hospital after the bus rammed into a trailer truck at 2.30 am.

While the ill-fated bus was on its way to Pune from Nagpur, the trailer truck was transporting iron rods to Surat.