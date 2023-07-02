 Buldhana Bus Accident: Mass Cremation Of 25 Deceased Passengers To Take Place Today
Families opt for the mass cremation of 25 deceased passengers as the identification process turned difficult due to bodies charred in the massive fire.

Updated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: A devastating accident occurred on Saturday on the Samruddhi Highway in Buldhana district, claiming the lives of 25 individuals who were burned to death. The incident unfolded when a private travel bus collided with a divider before abruptly bursting into flames. The bus had been carrying a total of 33 passengers, and sadly, 25 of them lost their lives in the accident. The bodies, charred beyond recognition, posed a significant challenge for the authorities in the process of identification.

Mass Cremation to Be Held for the Deceased

Due to the extent of burns suffered by the victims, the police faced immense difficulty in identifying the bodies. Consequently, the relatives of the deceased have come to a decision, opting for a mass cremation to honor the memory of all those who perished. The solemn ceremony will take place at the Trisharan Chowk graveyard in Buldhana.

Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Visit the Accident Site

Upon learning about the tragic incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the accident site on Saturday. Chief Minister Shinde announced financial assistance of five lakh rupees for the kin of the deceased. Additionally, he assured that the injured would receive free medical treatment.

Driver Of The Ill-Fated Bus Held

Efforts are being taken to prevent future accidents on the Samruddhi Highway. However, Chief Minister Shinde emphasized that over-speeding often contributes to such incidents. He also appealed to drivers to strictly adhere to traffic rules. The driver of the ill-fated travel bus has been apprehended by the police.

article-image

