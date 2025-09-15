Maharashtra News: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Leads Massive Farmer Protest In Nashik, Demands Wet Drought Declaration And Loan Waivers

Sharad Pawar leads NCP’s massive farmer rally in Nashik demanding wet drought declaration and loan waivers | X - @PawarSpeaks

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) organized a massive protest rally in Nashik on Monday, highlighting the plight of farmers affected by recent heavy rains and demanding immediate government intervention. Party chief Sharad Pawar, along with several senior leaders of the NCP, led the demonstration and launched a scathing attack on the state government.

Pawar Demands Immediate Relief

Addressing the gathering, Pawar strongly criticized the administration, warning that if the government continues to ignore farmers’ concerns, his party will not remain a mute spectator. “This is just the beginning,” Pawar declared, urging the government to declare a wet drought and announce a blanket farm loan waiver to provide relief to distressed cultivators.

Highlighting Crop Losses and Farmer Suicides

Referring to the devastating impact of unseasonal rainfall across Maharashtra, Pawar said farmers have suffered massive crop losses. He added that the government must shoulder responsibility and provide immediate support, instead of turning a blind eye.

“Nearly 2,000 farmers have committed suicide in the past two months. Why does a farmer take such an extreme step? It is because the government fails to take responsibility during their times of crisis,” Pawar said.

Onion Crisis in Nashik

The NCP (SP) chief also drew attention to the onion crisis in Nashik, pointing out that despite global demand, farmers are not getting remunerative prices.

“Nashik’s onion reaches the world, but today it has no price. Farmers expect fair returns, yet the Centre is not permitting exports. If exports are allowed, prices will rise. What are farmers supposed to do? This government must be pressured into acting,” Pawar asserted.

14 lakh hectares of crops ruined due to unseasonal rainfall. ₹1 crop insurance scheme withdrawn. Crores of farmers suffering because of the Mahayuti’s incompetence.@NCPspeaks #AkroshMorcha in Nashik! pic.twitter.com/YgpKAlwSSS — Anish Gawande (@anishgawande) September 15, 2025

Direct Attack on Chief Minister Fadnavis

Taking a direct jibe at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Pawar sarcastically referred to him as ‘Devabhau’ and accused him of focusing on self-promotion rather than farmers’ problems.

“Devabhau, you have put up your photos across Maharashtra showing yourself bowing before Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. But you are unwilling to even look at farmers. If this continues, we will be forced to take a decision. We do not misuse power, but we cannot remain silent when farmers are being neglected,” he said.

Political Warning

In a striking analogy, Pawar cited recent political developments in Nepal as a lesson for the Maharashtra government. “Look at what happened in Nepal in the past week. The rulers went, and a sister came to power. I hope Devabhau and his colleagues learn some wisdom from this,” Pawar remarked, hinting at possible political upheavals if the government fails to act responsibly.

