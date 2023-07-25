Maharashtra News: Mumbai's 7 Lakes See Huge Fall In Water Levels With Just 55% Stock

Representative Image | PTI

The seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai had 55.18% water stock on Tuesday July 25 saw a steep fall compared to the previous three years, according to BMC data.

The BMC has already imposed a 10% water cut throughout Mumbai this year. An official said on Tuesday that the civic authority will wait till the first week of August before deciding whether to implement any more cuts. On Tuesday the water stock in the lakes was 7,98,704 million litres, against the total capacity of 14,47,363 million litres, the BMC said.

Depleting water levels

On July 25, 2022, the lakes had 12,89,435 million litres of water – or 89.09% of the total capacity. In 2021 that figure was 9,36,933 million litres (64.73%). Because of late monsoon, the BMC has already imposed a 10% water cut. Officials have said the cuts will not be lifted until the water stock reaches 70%.

“We will decide at the end of the month [whether to impose further cuts] after checking the water levels in all seven lakes,” Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu told The Free Press Journal, “No decision on water cut has been taken as of now. It will remain at 10%,” he said.

Water stock to be reviewed at the end of month

“It is true that the water stock is not as expected,” another officer from the Hydraulic Department said. “Heavy rainfall is still there. We will review the stock at the end of the month and put the report before the commissioner and additional commissioner.”

Tulsi, one of the seven lakes, overflowed last Wednesday, becoming the first lake to hit capacity. Tulsi is situated in Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Watery stats

Stock on July 25 (in million litres)

Upper Vaitarna: 62,707

Modak Sagar: 1,06,934

Tansa: 1,36,764

Middle Vaitarna: 1,23,521

Bhatsa: 3,33,911

Vihar: 26,522

Tulsi: 8,046

Total stock on July 25: 7,98,704

