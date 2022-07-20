Mumbai weather update: Scanty rainfall in the city; check water levels in lakes |

Mumbai: The city witnessed scanty rainfall on Tuesday. Consolidated rainfall across the city in 24 hours until Tuesday morning was below 100 mm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in the city and its suburbs for the next 48 hours.

The intensity of rainfall will be low during the next 10 days owing to the absence of significant weather systems for heavy rainfall over Mumbai and nearby regions.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet Weather, said, “For the next 8-10 days the rain intensity will be low as there are no significant weather systems for heavy rainfall around Mumbai, leading to weakening of the monsoon surge. However, subdued monsoon activities will continue. The weather experienced by Mumbaikars on Monday will remain for the same next 48 hours after which it will witness a further decline in rainfall intensity.”

Water levels in lakes

The water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to the city has reached 12,80,868 million litres in the last 24 hours. At the same time last year it was 48,0783 million litres.

High tide and low tide

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.59 metres is likely to occur at 04.55 pm in Mumbai today. Next high tide of 3.86 meteres is likely to occur at 05:00 pm and next low tide of 1.45 meters will likely occur at 11:35 pm. Also, a low tide of 1.91 metres is expected at 10.34 pm tonight.