Mumbai: Seven lakes supplying water to city now have more than 13.60 lakh million litres

Twitter/@ANI

The seven lakes supplying water to the city now has 13,61,459 million litres of the 14.47 lakh ML of their total capacity. This water stock will be sufficient to Mumbai for the next 352 days.

The lakes filled up to their current levels in the shortest period as compared to the previous few years. Modak Sagar, Tansa and Tulsi Lake started overflowing in the third week of July. While the Vihar lake started overflowing on July 11. While five dams of Bhatsa dam and two gates of Middle Vaitarna dam has been opened. Bhatsa supplies 48 per cent of water daily to the city now has 92 per cent of water stock.

During this period last year, the lakes had 82 per cent while in 2020 they had only 60 per cent of water stock. The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water everyday to the city. They takes stock of the water level in the lakes on October 1 annually.

Water stock levels

Year Stock (million litres)

2022 13,61,459

2021 11,80,421

2020 9,37, 325