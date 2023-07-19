Maharashtra News: MIAL To Put Up Marathi Signboards In Mumbai Airport By November 2024

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) informed the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that it will put up Marathi signboards and indicators at the city airport by November 2024.

The statement was made by MIAL before a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Arif Doctor which was hearing public interest litigation (PIL) by Gujarati Vichar Manch (GVM) seeking that signboards and banners in Devanagari text be put up at the city airport along with the English language signboards.

In January, the HC had asked the petitioner to deposit ₹1 lakh to prove its bona fide as a pre-condition to hear the PIL.

The trust deposited the amount, following which the PIL was taken up for hearing on Wednesday.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the advocate for MIAL informed the bench that along with the signboards in Hindi and English, it will put up the same in Marathi script by the end of next year.

The PIL filed by GVM has sought implementation of two circulars issued in 2008 by the Union Home Ministry, Department of Official Language directing the use of Hindi and regional language at par with English on signage boards and indicators at public places.

It alleged that the respondents have time and again failed to implement the circulars despite repeated reminders and requests by the petitioner trust.

The plea read: "The petitioner merely seeks recognition towards the official and regional language of the state of Maharashtra as language is a highly emotional issue for the citizens of any nation. It has a great unifying force and is a powerful instrument for national integration.”

Prominent display of English language on signage boards etc at the airport in Mumbai is nothing but an act to foist the language on the indigenous people, it further claimed. Having the regional language at par with English would lead to greater convenience to the indigenous people of Maharashtra and Indian residents who are not well acquainted with English, it added.

GVM also referred to an order passed by another bench of high court which highlighted the importance of Marathi signboards and had upheld BMC circular directing all shops and establishments to put up sign boards in Devanagari script as well.

