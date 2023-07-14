 Maharashtra Government Commits To Promote Higher Education In Marathi, Asserts Kesarkar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra Government Commits To Promote Higher Education In Marathi, Asserts Kesarkar

Maharashtra Government Commits To Promote Higher Education In Marathi, Asserts Kesarkar

The government has started engineering courses in Marathi this year and will extend it to medical education from next year, he said

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
The government has started engineering courses in Marathi this year and will extend it to medical education from next year, he said. |

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government is determined to offer higher education in Marathi, said state education minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday, stressing the importance of education in the mother tongue.

The government has started engineering courses in Marathi this year and will extend it to medical education from next year, he said.

Kesarkar, who represented Chielf Minister Eknath Shinde, was speaking at an event for Marathi entrepreneurs.

Most countries impart education in their native language, which is the right approach, he said.

Urging the entrepreneurs to adapt to global developments, he said, “You should be job givers, not job seekers.” Kesarkar said Germany has 4 lakh jobs to offer and Maharashtra can fulfil that need. “Exports should not only be of commodities but also manpower,” he said.

The minister appealed to industrialists in the state to embrace the latest technology and make the nation proud. He said Maharashtra has the most number of start-ups in the country.The minister said the government plans to adopt artificial intelligence and install web cameras at schools in remote areas of the state for better monitoring.

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt to Bombay HC: Difficult To Provide Quota To Transgenders In Education, Employment...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Government Commits To Promote Higher Education In Marathi, Asserts Kesarkar

Maharashtra Government Commits To Promote Higher Education In Marathi, Asserts Kesarkar

Maharashtra: State Slips From 2nd To 7th Place In Education Performance Grading Index

Maharashtra: State Slips From 2nd To 7th Place In Education Performance Grading Index

Six Persons Booked for Vandalism on Allahabad University Campus

Six Persons Booked for Vandalism on Allahabad University Campus

Kerala: Court Sentences Three to Life for Chopping Off Professor's Hand

Kerala: Court Sentences Three to Life for Chopping Off Professor's Hand

Delhi: IP University Postpones Exams Due to Flooding in Yamuna

Delhi: IP University Postpones Exams Due to Flooding in Yamuna