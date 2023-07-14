Maharashtra Government Commits To Promote Higher Education In Marathi, Asserts Kesarkar

The government has started engineering courses in Marathi this year and will extend it to medical education from next year, he said. |

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government is determined to offer higher education in Marathi, said state education minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday, stressing the importance of education in the mother tongue.

The government has started engineering courses in Marathi this year and will extend it to medical education from next year, he said.

Kesarkar, who represented Chielf Minister Eknath Shinde, was speaking at an event for Marathi entrepreneurs.

Most countries impart education in their native language, which is the right approach, he said.

Urging the entrepreneurs to adapt to global developments, he said, “You should be job givers, not job seekers.” Kesarkar said Germany has 4 lakh jobs to offer and Maharashtra can fulfil that need. “Exports should not only be of commodities but also manpower,” he said.

The minister appealed to industrialists in the state to embrace the latest technology and make the nation proud. He said Maharashtra has the most number of start-ups in the country.The minister said the government plans to adopt artificial intelligence and install web cameras at schools in remote areas of the state for better monitoring.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)