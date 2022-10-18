Mumbai: BMC says 79.28% shops and establishments displayed Marathi signboards | Photo Credit: AFP

The inspection carried out by the civic officials in the last week showed that 79.28% of shops and establishments have displayed Marathi signboards as per the act, said the civic official on Tuesday. The civic team visited 12,001 shops and sent notice to 2,672 violators since October 10 to 17.

Despite extending the deadline multiple times, the BMC found out in September that only 50% shops have displayed their names in Devnagari script. So the civic team started inspection of shops and establishments across the city from last Monday. A case is filed against the shops and establishments who fail to comply and they have been fined Rs. 2,000 for every person employed in the shop.

The city has five lakh shops and establishments. Teams from every ward will daily inspect their jurisdictions and issue notices. The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly passed a bill in March that mandates all shops and establishments to display signboards in the Devanagari script.

Acting on it, the BMC issued guidelines and set a deadline of May 31, which was opposed by the retailers’ association. At the request of several trade associations, the deadline was extended to June 30 and again till September 30.

Total establishment visited - 12,001

No.of establishment having name board in Marathi as per Act- 9,329

No.of the establishment not having board as per Act- 2,672