Mumbai: Girgaon residents protest against underground metro construction

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Girgaon residents protest against underground metro construction

The protest call was given by local Shiv Sena leader Pandurang Sakpal.

Ateeq ShaikhUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction led a protest rally against the metro project in Girgaon. | Salman Ansari
Mumbai: Once again the underground Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ metro rail is facing the ire of Kalbadevi-Girgaon residents. On Tuesday, the locals led by Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray faction led a protest rally against certain decisions involving the rehabilitation of project-affected people in the Kalbadevi-Girgaon belt.

On Tuesday morning, the protest march took place between Princess Street and Girgaon against the eligibility criteria set by the authorities to rehabilitate the affected families.

It may be recalled that about 7 years ago, the residents had locked horns with the state government for a better compensation package as their buildings were affected due to the metro rail’s construction.

In all, 737 families in Girgaon and Kalbadevi have been displaced by the project, until its completion. As a special compensation package, they will be provided with double the size of the earlier homes.

It is not only the tenants of these 26 buildings at Girgaum-Kalbadevi who will be accommodated in a bigger home but also the families residing in some of the surrounding buildings that need to be broken down to make room for metro station facilities like entry/ exit points, ventilation shafts, auxiliary sub-station, etc.

article-image

